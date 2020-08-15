Sean Payton Trolls Drake Over Latest Music Video

NFL fans have always known that Sean Payton is an offensive genius. However, they might not be aware of his skills on social media.

Payton has made a handful of hilarious remarks this year, which includes trolling Tom Brady over his golf skills – or lack thereof. His latest target is none other than Drake, one of the most popular rappers of this generation.

Drake recently released a music video for his new song “Laugh Now Cry Later.” The video includes guest appearances from Odell Beckham Jr. and Kevin Durant.

At one point in the video, Drake is running routes on a football field. It immediately caught everyone’s attention because his route was pretty amateur.

Clearly, Payton saw the music video as well. On Saturday, the head coach of the Saints had a hilarious response for Drake, tweeting “Let’s stick w God’s Plan.”

Let's stick w God's Plan pic.twitter.com/xQxOS3SyD2 — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) August 15, 2020

Payton’s tweet is a reference to an older song from Drake called “God’s Plan.”

It’s safe to say we won’t be seeing Drake on the Saints anytime soon. Besides, the offense has more than enough weapons in Jared Cook, Alvin Kamara, Emmanuel Sanders and Michael Thomas.

When the NFL season begins next month, Payton will most likely spend less time on Twitter than he is right now. One thing is certain though, it’s been a blast watching him troll others on social media.