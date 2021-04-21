Sean Payton’s Comment About Anthony Mackie Is Going Viral

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke with reporters following a celebrity golf outing.

During the short interview, Payton talked about everything from the upcoming NFL draft to which quarterback will be starting for the Saints this fall. While most fans were focused on his comments about the team, it was a different comment that made headlines.

Following the golf outing, which included a few A-list celebrities like Marvel star Anthony Mackie, Payton made a short quip that had reporters laughing. He told Mackie – who plays Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – that he’s never played golf with a Falcon before.

“Hey Anthony, that’s the first official round I’ve ever played with a Falcon,” he said via Luke Johnson.

The longtime Saints coach knows who his rivals are.

As for his starting quarterback heading into the 2021 season, that’s still a mystery. New Orleans has Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill in the quarterback room, and could choose to draft a quarterback.

Payton doesn’t think drafting a quarterback early is a “must” though.

“… I don’t think it’s a ‘must’ position,” Payton said of the organization’s approach on drafting a quarterback, per Doug Mouton. “I feel like we’ve got real good players in the building.”

What will the Saints look like when they take the field without Drew Brees next season?