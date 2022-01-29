Sean Payton’s Message For Michael Thomas Is Going Viral

Several NFL players have congratulated Sean Payton on an outstanding career over the past few days, including New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Thomas kept his post for Payton fairly simple, sharing photos of them together with the caption: “2 Radicals.”

On Saturday afternoon, Payton responded to this message from Thomas. He made it clear that he was impressed with the way Thomas came into the NFL ready to make an impact.

“In every way!!! Passion Player,” Payton tweeted at Thomas. “What you’ve done in such a short time!! Came into this league ready. Love you Mike.”

Payton and Thomas had a lot of success in New Orleans together. However, there were some concerns about a potential rift due to the All-Pro wideout’s bizarre offseason.

Instead of undergoing ankle surgery in early 2021, Thomas waited until the summer to get the procedure done. That reportedly didn’t sit well with some members inside the Saints’ building.

Regardless of what went down, it seems like Payton and Thomas have respect for each other’s work.