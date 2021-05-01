Sean Payton and the Saints had one of the more surprising decisions of the 2021 NFL Draft when they selected former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book. Perhaps we should’ve seen it coming.

The Saints have a need at quarterback. Drew Brees called it a career this off-season. Jameis Winston is expected to be Brees’ successor. Plus, Taysom Hill is still in town and should play a vital role in the New Orleans offense.

Hill isn’t a true backup, though, so the Saints wanted to add another quarterback in this year’s draft. Insert Book. New Orleans selected the former Notre Dame star with the 133rd overall pick during Saturday’s day three of the 2021 NFL Draft.

It’s safe to say some are surprised by the addition, but we think we should’ve seen this coming. Payton had high praise for Book all the way back in March.

“That kid at Notre Dame (Ian Book) is pretty scrappy,” Payton said back in March. “He’s pretty interesting to watch on tape.”

If there’s anywhere Ian Book can have success, it’s with the New Orleans Saints. After all, Sean Payton’s the one that found a role for Taysom Hill.

Book will probably serve as more of a true backup quarterback than a versatile weapon like Hill is. It’s unlikely he ever becomes an NFL starter, but he has high value as a backup.

The former Notre Dame star led the Fighting Irish to the College Football Playoff this past season before they were bounce by the Alabama Crimson Tide.

We’re looking forward to Book’s future in New Orleans. Payton clearly believes the former Notre Dame quarterback can have success within the Saints offense.