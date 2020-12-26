Sean Payton’s Postgame Celebration Went Viral Last Night

We all know that Sean Payton is one of the best coaches in the NFL. However, the world may not know that he also has some great dance moves.

Payton had a terrific plan for the Saints’ showdown with the Vikings on Friday, as he used Alvin Kamara early and often. The Pro Bowl running back finished the game with 155 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

With the win over the Vikings on Christmas Day, the Saints won the NFC South title for the fourth year in a row. Following the game, Payton and his players enjoyed themselves in the locker room.

Out of all the dance moves that were on display in the locker room, nothing beats Payton performing ‘The Griddy,’ a dance that Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been doing for over a year now.

Emmanuel Sanders posted a clip of Payton dancing in the locker room on Instagram. The video has gone viral over the past couple of hours.

Sean Payton is feeling himself after today’s win vs. the Vikings: pic.twitter.com/ioKE8wmXW8 — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) December 26, 2020

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan believes Payton may have practiced these dance moves at home before showing them off in the locker room.

“First of all, Sean hit that Griddy,” Jordan said. “You can’t tell me he wasn’t in the mirror at the crib testing it out. Because he didn’t just bring that out, he hit that.”

While the Saints will certainly enjoy winning yet another division title, the team knows this is a Super Bowl or bust season. We’ll see if they can get over the hump in the playoffs in the coming weeks.