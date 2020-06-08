Shannon Sharpe Explains What He Told Saints QB Drew Brees

After Drew Brees’ controversial comments on kneeling during the national anthem, FOX Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe was among the loudest voices calling for him to walk away from the game and save himself further embarrassment.

But after Brees’ apology and subsequent defense of his new stance to President Donald Trump, Sharpe decided to give the Saints QB another chance. Brees called him over the weekend and revealed on Monday’s edition of Undisputed that it was a productive talk.

Sharpe said he felt better after talking to Brees and praised him for showing courage by reaching out. He feels that Brees still has work to do to prove his stance has truly changed. But for now, Sharpe is willing to give Brees some support.

“I felt better after taking to Drew Brees,” Sharpe said on Monday. “It took a lot of courage from him to reach out to me. I told Drew, ‘Time will tell, but I’m in your corner because I believe you can help us get to where we need to be.'”

Last Wednesday, Brees conflated kneeling for the national anthem with disrespecting the troops rather than as a protest for racial injustice. That stance promptly earned condemnation from athletes everywhere, including some of his teammates.

Brees apologized the next day and pledged to make an effort to learn more about the issues at hand.

