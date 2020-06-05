Shaq Details How Drew Brees’ Call With Saints Teammates Went Today

Drew Brees and his New Orleans Saints teammates weren’t the only ones on a call earlier today where the quarterback addressed his comments on NFL protests. Shaquille O’Neal was listening as well.

On a special broadcast of the “NBA on TNT” dealing with what has been occurring in America following the death of George Floyd, Shaq revealed he was involved in the call between Brees and his teammates. The conversation occurred one day after Brees drew criticism for his response to a question about NFL players possibly resuming pregame protests during the national anthem this season.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees told Yahoo’s Daniel Roberts.

Players on Brees’ own team and throughout the NFL offered swift rebukes of the future Hall of Famer. Brees apologized for his remarks publicly twice today, as well as on the call with teammates.

On TNT tonight, O’Neal and Charles Barkley said Brees made a mistake, with Shaq saying he accepted his apology.

On TNT, Shaquille O'Neal reveals that he was on the call where Drew Brees apologized to New Orleans teammates today. O'Neal and Charles Barkley both insisted that Brees made a mistake, and O'Neal said he accepted Brees' apology. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 5, 2020

After today’s call, multiple Saints players who criticized Brees on Wednesday offered support and acceptance of his apology, including Michael Thomas and Demario Davis.

Additionally, several Saints told ESPN’s Dianna Russini they want to keep the handling of this situation “in house.”

Brees released his second public apology via Instagram a short time ago.