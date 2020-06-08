Source Close To Drew Brees Makes Troubling Comparison

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints appear to be working through the quarterback’s initial comments on players kneeling for the national anthem.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback first told Yahoo Finance that he would “never agree” with someone “disrespecting” the flag of the United States. Brees later apologized and even called out President Trump on Instagram.

Saints players seem to be accepting of Brees’ apology and determination to be better moving forward. New Orleans has a close, veteran locker room, and the Super Bowl contenders will try to work through this.

One source close to Brees made a somewhat troubling comparison to NBC Sports’ Peter King in his Football Morning in America column today, though.

In today’s FMIA column at @NBCSports, you’ll find: • A tick-tock of the 3 days that caused major shift in NFL

• What @SHAQ told Saints in momentous team meeting

• NFL people share next steps in equality

• Fathers Day book recs, grad speeches + morehttps://t.co/8s1IRVGfUt pic.twitter.com/ZaigSxLYJq — Peter King (@peter_king) June 8, 2020

From the column:

Today’s sports culture is interesting. Instead of reaching out to Brees and saying, Hey, that’s insulting to us, teammates and foes alike jeered Brees on social media—first wideout Michael Thomas, then safety Malcolm Jenkins, finally LeBron James. Brees got flash-bombed everywhere. “Sometimes you need to shut the f— up,” said teammate and Players Coalition leader Malcolm Jenkins in an Instagram post he later deleted. As one person close to Brees told me, the social-media rip jobs reminded him of “Lord of the Flies.” In that book, normal British boys get stranded on a desert island and have to fend for themselves, and they spiral into savagery to survive. Sounds about right.

As The Big Lead pointed out, the comparison isn’t apt.

In one circumstance you had a total breakdown of social contract that led to internal violence. In the other you saw people correctly point out a bad personal opinion on Twitter. One is actual savagery, the other is asking for equality.

Brees can’t control what people close to him tell the media, but this probably wasn’t the comparison the quarterback wanted to hear.

The quarterback has admitted he was wrong to say what he did about kneeling for the national anthem. He doesn’t need anyone looking back at the initial criticism in a negative light.