Speculation Continues To Swirl About Drew Brees’ Future Decision

After the New Orleans Saints were eliminated in the NFC Playoffs last month, most people expected it was the last time we’d see Drew Brees play.

Brees, who turned 42 in January, looked every bit his age in the loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Bucs. Even Brees’ postgame behavior seemed to indicate a man who was about to hang ’em up.

However, we’re now almost in March and Brees has not made an announcement about his future. Keep in mind, three weeks ago today, Saints head coach Sean Payton said he expected a decision in “the next week, week-and-a-half.”

As Pro Football Talk wrote today, the signs still point to Brees calling it a career.

“All signs continue to point to retirement, with the biggest piece of evidence being a new contract that slashed his 2021 salary by nearly $24 million in order to allow the Saints to carry a reduced cap number until June 2, at which time his retirement would be processed in order to split the cap charge over two years, 2021 and 2022,” Mike Florio said.

However, the longer Brees waits, the more people are going to speculate that he could come back and play in 2021. Currently, his base salary for the season would only be just over $1 million.

A guaranteed future Hall of Famer, Brees doesn’t really have anything to play for at this point. Sure, he could have seen what Tom Brady did in winning the Super Bowl at age 43 and think he could duplicate that feat, but Brady performed at a much-higher physical level than Brees did late in the season.

It’s hard to envision the Saints’ star coming back and looking close to his old self if he chooses to play this year.