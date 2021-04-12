The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Sean Payton Movie News

A closeup of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton wearing a black visor.NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Reports have emerged this morning that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will be portrayed in a new Netflix movie starring comedian Kevin James.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the film is called Home Team. It chronicles Payton’s brief tenure as a coach of his son’s sixth-grade football team while serving his season-long BountyGate suspension in 2012.

“The plotline begins in 2012, when Payton is suspended for the season by commissioner Roger Goodell for the Saints’ bounty scandal, which gives Payton the chance to re-assess his life and put it in some perspective,” King wrote. “As part of his new life, Payton becomes the offensive coach for his son Connor’s sixth-grade football team, the Warriors, in the Dallas area. (Thus, the “Home Team” title of the flick.) Filming of the movie begins this year. Payton read the script recently, made some corrections, and here it comes.”

As interesting as that sounds, there is one issue that people are pointing out everywhere. While Kevin James is a talented actor, he is significantly more heavyset than the man he’s portraying.

Just about everyone talking about Payton or James feels that it’s a terrible casting choice given how different they look.

A movie like this will most likely be a comedy given who they’ve cast. The drama films that Kevin James has done are few and far between.

But it’s still a fascinating story. Perhaps once we see a trailer and how James has transformed for the film we’ll have an improved opinion of the movie.

Would you see a Sean Payton movie starring Kevin James?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.