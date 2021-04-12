Sports World Reacts To The Sean Payton Movie News

Reports have emerged this morning that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will be portrayed in a new Netflix movie starring comedian Kevin James.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the film is called Home Team. It chronicles Payton’s brief tenure as a coach of his son’s sixth-grade football team while serving his season-long BountyGate suspension in 2012.

“The plotline begins in 2012, when Payton is suspended for the season by commissioner Roger Goodell for the Saints’ bounty scandal, which gives Payton the chance to re-assess his life and put it in some perspective,” King wrote. “As part of his new life, Payton becomes the offensive coach for his son Connor’s sixth-grade football team, the Warriors, in the Dallas area. (Thus, the “Home Team” title of the flick.) Filming of the movie begins this year. Payton read the script recently, made some corrections, and here it comes.”

As interesting as that sounds, there is one issue that people are pointing out everywhere. While Kevin James is a talented actor, he is significantly more heavyset than the man he’s portraying.

Just about everyone talking about Payton or James feels that it’s a terrible casting choice given how different they look.

Kevin James playing Sean Payton in a movie is elite-level bad casting. Can’t wait for the movie about Joe Judge starring Charlie Sheen. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) April 12, 2021

Kevin James looks nothing like Sean Payton. https://t.co/DzjWxuMHXW — Matt Michaels (@MattyMike0718) April 12, 2021

Of all the people I thought they’d get to play Sean Payton in a movie, Kevin James was not on that list https://t.co/Q5m2c23Pw9 — Sterling Mclymont (@Sterl_Report) April 12, 2021

A better, more appropriate movie would be able Kevin James playing Andy Reid heading to a Kansas City BBQ establishment for dinner. https://t.co/AFaHmRCR5a — Sonny Weaver Kiper Jr. Jr. – JT (@Jaberuski) April 12, 2021

A movie like this will most likely be a comedy given who they’ve cast. The drama films that Kevin James has done are few and far between.

But it’s still a fascinating story. Perhaps once we see a trailer and how James has transformed for the film we’ll have an improved opinion of the movie.

Would you see a Sean Payton movie starring Kevin James?