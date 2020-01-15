Star NFL WR Rips This Year’s Super Bowl Referee

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, a report emerged revealing which referee will be calling the Super Bowl this season. Football Zebras reported Bill Vinovich will call the game.

Vinovich is one of the most experienced officials in the league. He’s in his 14th season and 11th as referee. The Super Bowl will be Vinovich’s 14th postseason assignment – including three Wild Card Playoffs, five Divisional Playoffs and four Conference Championships.

While Vinovich is known as one of the league’s best officials, one NFL player isn’t happy about the decision.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas called out the NFL.

“Oh no, he don’t even own any flags. Let me stop,” Thomas said on Twitter.

The wide receiver’s beef with Vinovich is well-documented. In fact, the entire city of New Orleans would like to give Vinovich a piece of their mind.

He was the head official in the NFC title game between the Saints and the Los Angeles Rams. That officiating crew missed a blatant pass interference penalty that cost the Saints a spot in the Super Bowl and spurred a rule change in 2019.

Four teams remain in the hunt for the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC title game this weekend. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for the NFC crown.