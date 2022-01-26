Stephen A. Smith Has Surprising Admission On Sean Payton

There might not be a person on television who enjoys tweaking the Dallas Cowboys more than ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. He’s had a strong 10 days of trolling too after Dallas lost in the playoffs.

But if America’s Team actually finds a way to land Sean Payton down the line, even Stephen A. would have to admit it would be a tremendous move. On Get Up this morning, Stephen A. said he’d have to ease off his criticism of the franchise.

“If Sean Payton were in Dallas, they’d actually have a shot. There wouldn’t be a black cat running around that franchise,” Smith said. “If Sean Payton were in Dallas. I dare say that I would view them differently, and I don’t think you would hear me trolling them nearly as much as I do.

“I’ll find a way. But it would have to diminish just a touch. Because Sean Payton, he’s a hell of a coach.”

Payton stepped down as head coach of the Saints on Tuesday after 15 seasons. He reportedly intends to stay away from coaching next season, but hasn’t ruled out a return to the sideline.

That’s why so many people are linking Payton to Dallas. He was an assistant with the Cowboys under Bill Parcells, and owner Jerry Jones has a well-known affinity for the offensive-minded head coach.

The Payton-to-Dallas in 2023 rumors are going to be around for a while.