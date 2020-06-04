Stephen Jackson Has A NSFW Message For QB Drew Brees

Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson, who’s still mourning the death of his friend George Floyd, had a strong reaction to Drew Brees’ comments on kneeling for the national anthem today.

Brees sparked major controversy for his comments in an interview with Yahoo Finance. The New Orleans Saints quarterback said he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.”

Jackson, who called Floyd his “twin,” posted his reaction to Brees’ comments on social media. They are graphic.

“Bad timing Drew Brees, bad timing,” Jackson said. “You play for New Orleans and you live in New Orleans, all them black people in New Orleans that support you, Drew Brees you got to be more sensitive to the timing. You can’t just be saying s–t out your a–.”

“You should understand, but you all have to hold all of your white teammates accountable. F–k all that s–t.”

“Y’all got to check your teammates. Michael Thomas, I salute you. F–k Drew Brees.”

His full comments can be seen below:

Thomas, the Saints’ standout wide receiver, was active on social media today regarding Brees’ comments. So were other Saints players.

Brees has attempted to clarify his comments while speaking to ESPN, but we’ll likely have to hear from him again soon.

It’s obvious that the sports world – at least a big part of that world, anyway – is not in support of what he said.