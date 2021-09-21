Photos Show Damage From Fire At The Superdome Today

Earlier today, a fire broke out at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. It’s a scary incident, and the latest in a number of freak issues at the Saints’ home.

The fire broke out in a small portion of the Superdome roof, billowing black smoke into the air. It was classified as a serious, three-alarm fire. As of now, it is unclear what started the situation.

Several firefighters have been spotted handling the flames. New images from NOLA Ready show the response, as well as some of the damage to the dome that has been sustained.

By 1:20 p.m. CT, NOLA Ready reported that the fire was under control, which is great news.

The @NOLAFireDept is responding to a fire at the @CaesarsDome. Please avoid the area near the dome. pic.twitter.com/mOGOmihszv — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) September 21, 2021

Here’s a closeup of the @NOLAFireDept working a fire on the @CaesarsDome roof this afternoon. The fire is now under control. One patient transported with minor burns. 🚒🧯👨‍🚒 pic.twitter.com/qundJjqDaY — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) September 21, 2021

The New Orleans Saints haven’t played a true home game at the Superdome yet this season. The team was supposed to host the Green Bay Packers to open the season, but had to move the game to Jacksonville after Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans weeks ago.

The Saints hope to return to their true home in time for Week 4, when they host the New York Giants. That game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The team was tripped up in Week 2, losing to NFC South rival Carolina Panthers 26-7. They’re back on the road again this Sunday, for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff against the New England Patriots.