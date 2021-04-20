Taysom Hill Reportedly Changed His Training Regimen For 2021 Season

The New Orleans Saints will head into the 2021 season with a question at the quarterback position for the first time in over a decade. 2020 back-up Jameis Winston seems poised to grab the reins after Drew Brees’ retirement, but he may get some competition from the ever-versatile Taysom Hill.

Hill, 30, has been with the Saints since 2017 and has established himself as a jack-of-all-trades in Sean Payton’s system. However, it seems like the former undrafted free agent is committed to playing quarterback moving forward.

According to a report from Nick Underhill, Hill has changed his training regimen this offseason. Rather than preparing to play multiple positions, as he has in the past, the Saints veteran is reportedly working out strictly as a quarterback this spring.

“Taysom Hill has changed up his approach to training this offseason,” Underhill wrote on Twitter. “He previously did some work to prepare for playing multiple positions. He is strictly training as a QB this offseason.”

Hill found himself thrust into the starting job in 2020 after Drew Brees went down with an injury. He ended the year completing 72.7 percent of his passes for 928 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 457 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground.

However, an offseason program dedicated to playing quarterback should bode well for Hill. Although he played well in his eight starts last year, he still has a long way to go to develop into an NFL starter.

Hill will likely begin his year on the bench behind Winston, but he shouldn’t face much competition from anyone else. Sean Payton affirmed that the Saints don’t see the quarterback position as a “must” in this year’s NFL draft.

“… I don’t think it’s a ‘must’ position,” Payton said of the organization’s approach on drafting a quarterback, per Doug Mouton. “I feel like we’ve got real good players in the building.”