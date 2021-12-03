Taysom Hill Has Honest Reaction To His Performance vs. Cowboys

It was a rough performance from New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill against the Dallas Cowboys last night to be sure.

Speaking to the media, Hill addressed his performance, which included four interceptions (one of which was a pick six). Hill admitted that he made it tougher for his team to win with the way he played yesterday.

“You know, I’m not going to rush to any conclusions having not seen the tape or anything. But I feel like we did some things really well tonight, and then we did some things really poorly,” Hill said, via ProFootballTalk. “Obviously, it’s tough to win a game when you turn the ball over four times, and as soon as you look at the stats and you look at what we did, that’s obviously the thing that jumps out to you that’s disappointing. The drive at the end of the first half was disappointing, having the turnover there and not getting any points out of that drive. Then later taking a sack and not getting any points on that drive. You know, they’re just kind of freak things but that’s really what jumps out.”

Hill went just 19 of 41 for 264 yards and two touchdowns on top of his four picks. He also had 101 rushing yards.

The Saints lost the game, 27-17.

Taysom Hill is the third quarterback to start a game for the New Orleans Saints this season. They’ve gone 0-5 ever since Jameis Winston suffered his season-ending ACL tear against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Trevor Siemian finished the Bucs game and led the Saints to a win. But he went 0-4 in his ensuing starts. He was benched prior to the Cowboys game in favor of Hill.

But after their first five-game losing streak in years, it may be time to go back to the drawing board.