Taysom Hill Makes His Goal Moving Forward Extremely Clear

Barring a setback to injured Saints QB Drew Brees, Taysom Hill’s time as the team’s QB this year should be coming to an end soon. But while Hill might not be the starter for New Orleans’ final games of the season, he has big plans for the future.

Speaking to ProFootballTalk after their 21-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Hill made it clear that he wants to be a starting quarterback. He said that he’s spoken to head coach Sean Payton about it and has made his thoughts clear on it.

“Coach and I have had, we’ve had a few conversations about that,” Hill said. “And I have said that. He knows how I feel about how I can play and I know how he feels about me, too.”

Hill didn’t say whether Payton gave him an answer on the matter though. However, Hill has another year on his contract so at the very least he’ll be in a position to compete in 2021 if Drew Brees does, in fact, retire.

Taysom Hill recorded his first career touchdown pass in the win over Atlanta. He finished the game – his third start of the season – 27 of 37 for 232 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also added another 83 yards on the ground, though he did have a lost fumble.

Drew Brees will get the start when he returns, so long as the Saints are still pursuing that No. 1 overall seed. But if they lock it up before the end of the season, maybe we’ll see more Taysom Hill before season’s end.

Will Taysom Hill be the Saints starter in 2021?