Taysom Hill Posts Heartfelt Message After Signing New Contract

Taysom Hill is sticking with the New Orleans Saints for the foreseeable future after signing a contract extension this weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Hill posted a pair of photos, first with his pregnant wife and then of himself signing on the dotted line. That post including a heartfelt message to the Saints fanbase, who Hill thanked for supporting him in his career.

“I’ve had this dream since I was a little kid of playing in the NFL,” Hill wrote. “The New Orleans Saints made that dream a reality, and over the past 3 years I’ve had the opportunity to play with and for some of the best men I’ve ever known. I am humbled and grateful that my wife, future son, and I get to continue living our dream in the city we love, with the people we love! Thank you NOLA!”

Hill was one of the breakout stars of the 2019 NFL playoffs. He was arguably the best performer on the Saints in their overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Hill played five years at BYU before going undrafted in 2017.

Despite playing quarterback for the Cougars, Hill’s incredible athleticism led Sean Payton to deploy him in a variety of roles on offense and special teams.

Though he has yet to throw a touchdown, the Saints’ commitment to Hill shows that they see a ton of value in him.

Congrats Taysom!