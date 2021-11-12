Taysom Hill Reveals Scary Details From Hit That Sidelined Him For 3 Weeks

A few weeks back, New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill suffered a concussion on a very scary-looking hit during a game. As bad as it looked then, Hill’s recollection of the event is even scarier.

In a recent interview, Hill revealed just how bad the damage to his head was when he got hit. Apparently, there was a 45-minute gap of time after the hit that he has no memory of at all.

Memory loss is one of the most terrifying side effects of a concussion. Tons of legendary athletes such as Jim McMahon and The Undertaker have dealt with similar episodes after taking massive blows to their heads.

We can only hope that Hill hasn’t had any other severe side effects to the concussion. The effects of some concussions can follow you well into old age.

Taysom Hill says there was a 45 minute gap right after the hit that gave him a concussion that he has no memory of. — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) November 12, 2021

Taysom Hill was finally healthy enough to return to the field in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons. He had one rush for four yards and two completions for 33 yards in a 29-27 loss to their division rivals.

It seems that Hill has made a full recovery, but it might behoove the team – and Hill – to ease him back into the same utility role he had before.

The benefits of Hill playing well now may not outweigh the pain he may have to deal with later in life if he has another concussion.