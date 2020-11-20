Saints Reportedly Make Decision On Starting QB For Falcons Game

The entire NFL world assumed that Jameis Winston would replace Drew Brees, but that might not be the case. It appears that Taysom Hill could end up being the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in Week 11.

Sean Payton has made it abundantly clear that he believes Hill could be his quarterback of the future. He’s compared the dynamic playmaker to Steve Young in the past, so he’s not lacking confidence in his backup signal-caller.

When the Saints found out that Brees would not be able to play in the second half against the 49ers last weekend, the coaching staff turned to Winston to seal the deal. Many people just figured that made Winston the starter in Brees’ absence, yet it sounds like the first-team reps in practice are going to Hill.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints have given Hill starter reps in practice this week. If all goes well during practice this Friday, the do-it-all quarterback will most likely receive his first NFL start.

Intrigue in New Orleans: The #Saints have given QB Taysom Hill starter reps in practice this week, source said. So while Jameis Winston took over for injured Drew Brees last week, signs are pointing towards Hill getting his first NFL start at QB if all checks out after practice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2020

New Orleans has used Hill in multiple roles, such as quarterback, tight end and wide receiver. He’s also played on special teams for the past few seasons.

This past offseason, Hill signed a two-year, $21 million extension. It would make sense for the Saints to find out this weekend if they made a solid investment in the BYU product.

Hill has completed 4-of-5 pass attempts this season for 86 yards. He also has 186 rushing yards, 74 receiving yards and two total touchdowns.

We’ll find out later today if Hill will in fact get his first NFL start this Sunday.

Update: ESPN’s Adam Schefter says that Taysom Hill will be the starting quarterback Sunday.

Saints’ QB Taysom Hill will start Sunday vs. the Falcons, per source. Hill took all the starter reps at practice this week. Jameis Winston will be the backup. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2020

Jameis Winston will not be part of any offensive packages Sunday vs. the Falcons, per @diannaESPN. The Saints’ QB now is Taysom Hill. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2020

This will certainly be a fascinating one to watch this weekend.