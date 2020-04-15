Ted Ginn Jr. has been in the NFL now for more than a decade, but the 35-year-old speedster insists he doesn’t want to step away anytime soon.

Ginn told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler today that he believes he’s “still got a few more years left in me.” Ginn, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, just finished his 13th professional season and third with the New Orleans Saints.

In 16 games (nine starts) with New Orleans last year, Ginn caught 30 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns. He caught one pass for 18 yards in the Saints’ playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Ginn’s overall production has never lived up to his lofty draft status, but he’s managed to carve out a lengthy career based off his speed and big play ability. In addition to the Saints, the former Ohio State star has played for the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

Ginn’s best season came with the Panthers in 2015, when he set a career-high in receiving touchdowns with 10.

Caught up with Ted Ginn, who at age 35 has no plans on retiring. "I've still got a few more years left in me," the free agent wideout told ESPN. https://t.co/AKUenCEwN7 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 15, 2020

While he might be on the proverbial back nine of his career, Ginn should still have a place on someone’s roster next season.

After the draft is over and team’s rosters are a bit more settled, he’ll likely sign somewhere.