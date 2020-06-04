Saints Player Shares Honest Thoughts After Speaking With Drew Brees

People around the country were devastated by Drew Brees’ comments on Wednesday about the national anthem. Time usually heals most wounds, but the New Orleans Saints aren’t wasting time when it comes to addressing this issue.

Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead recently went on Twitter to share his thoughts on this subject. He also revealed why he chose not to publicly call out Brees on social media.

“I could’ve easily got on social media and attacked Drew Brees yesterday,” Armstead said. “His comments were extremely insensitive, dismissive, and flat out disappointing. Knowing him personally and his character I decided not to do so, and addressed things internally.”

Armstead went on to talk about his discussion with Brees, saying “Speaking with him and a few of my teammates we know that accountability and responsibility is the only way to move forward from this.”

Here’s the full thread from Armstead:

…Speaking with him and a few of my teammates we know that accountability and responsibility is the only way to move forward from this. The message has to be clear! The stance has to be clear! Time to put our words into action!…. — Terron Armstead (@T_Armstead72) June 4, 2020

Earlier today, Saints linebacker Demario Davis appeared on CNN to address Brees’ apology. Similar to Armstead, he’s ready to embrace his teammate and make sure he becomes a part of the solution.

“I think that is a form of true leadership,” Davis said on CNN. “That’s taking ownership. What we had hoped the first time was that Drew would elaborate more on racism and the sentiments of the black community. He admitted he missed the mark.”

Other teammates called out Brees on Wednesday, such as Malcolm Jenkins, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas. They haven’t chimed in on the conversation today, but fans are expecting to hear from them.