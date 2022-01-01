The New Orleans Saints Got 4 Players Back On Friday

This past Monday night, the New Orleans Saints were missing a handful of key players due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Fortunately for head coach Sean Payton, help is on the way for Week 17.

On Friday, the Saints officially activated wide receiver Deonte Harris, running back Dwayne Washington, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins and defensive back KeiVarae Russell from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Harris is the most notable name out of the bunch. The All-Pro return specialist has 31 catches for 523 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Perhaps the return of Harris will give the Saints’ passing attack a boost this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Harris isn’t the only player who was on the reserve/COVID-19 list who is returning for the Saints this weekend.

Defensive back Malcolm Jenkins, linebacker Demario Davis and quarterback Taysom Hill should all be back in the lineup. On the flip side, safety Marcus Williams and center Erik McCoy are expected to miss this Sunday’s game. Their absences could really hurt the Saints’ secondary and offensive line, respectively.

The Saints need a win on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.