The Saints Are Adding A Former NFL Head Coach To Their Staff

The New Orleans Saints are adding a familiar face to new head coach Dennis Allen’s staff, according to reports.

New Orleans is hiring Doug Marrone for a “key role” on their offensive staff, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 57-year-old Marrone was the offensive line coach at Alabama this past season.

From 2006-08, Marrone was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Saints under Sean Payton, helping the team reach the NFC Championship Game in his first season with the club.

Marrone also brings extensive head coaching experience to the Saints, having been in charge of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-20 and the Buffalo Bills in 2013-14. He was the head coach of his alma mater Syracuse from 2009-12 as well.

Coming off a 9-8 season in which they narrowly missed making the playoffs, the Saints are undergoing a transition to a new head coach. Allen was hired on Monday to replace Sean Payton, who stepped down last month after 15 seasons.

Marrone is the first reported hire for his coaching staff, with more expected in the coming days.