The Saints Are Reportedly Making A Quarterback Change

After losing four straight games with Trevor Siemian as their starting quarterback, the New Orleans Saints are apparently ready for a new signal caller.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints are reportedly giving Taysom Hill the first-team reps this week. Siemian is getting the second team reps as Hill stands poised to start on Thursday.

Hill has mostly served as his usual utility player role this season. He has 104 rushing yards and three touchdowns plus another 52 receiving yards. But he’s also thrown the ball a little (albeit not as much as last year).

Hill has completed seven of eight passes for 56 yards and an interception this season. Last year he started four games, going 3-1 in relief of Drew Brees.

Sources: The #Saints appear poised to make a QB change. Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps this week in practice in preparation to face the #Cowboys. Trevor Siemian is taking No. 2 reps. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

There’s no denying that the New Orleans Saints need some kind of spark on offense. They scored just six points against the Buffalo Bills this past week and are 1-5 in games where they score under 28 points.

Taysom Hill definitely has the potential to give the Saints that spark. His versatility has made him very difficult for some teams to defend in the past.

But Hill’s ability to start will likely hinge on his ability to stay healthy. He’s been battling a foot injury for weeks and has missed four games this season.

Will Taysom Hill be able to turn the Saints’ offense around?

The Saints play the Dallas Cowboys this Thursday. The game will air on FOX and NFL Network.