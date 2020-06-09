The New Orleans Saints held a team Zoom call earlier today. While most of these team calls are centered around football, today’s featured a special guest.

Sean Payton opted to take a break from football to bring Spike Lee on the team’s Tuesday Zoom. Spike has always spoken his mind regarding social issues and is a major supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. Given the Saints’ recent drama involving Drew Brees, this seems like it was a wise move by Payton.

Brees has been under heavy criticism following his controversial comments on Colin Kaepernick’s silent kneeling protests. The veteran quarterback said he has used the experience as a learning opportunity, though. Since his controversial comments, Brees has made countless apologies, both to the public and to his teammates.

During the Saints’ Tuesday Zoom call, Spike “complimented” Brees for recently standing up to President Trump. The sports icon also spent time talking to the team about his experiences in “race relations.”

NFL insider Adam Schefter has the details.

The guest speaker on today’s Saints’ team Zoom call was Spike Lee, per source. Lee complimented Drew Brees for how he stood up to President Trump and then spoke 45 minutes about his experiences in race relations. The players loved Lee, said one person on the call. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 9, 2020

By all accounts, this was an extremely positive meeting for the team. There’s no doubt the Saints can improve their team unity – it’s likely the team meeting helped.

The Saints will have to continue to improve their team unity ahead of the 2020 season.

If Brees and the Saints can do so, they’ll once again be a Super Bowl contender this upcoming season.