The Saints Have Signed A Veteran NFL Longsnapper

It’s that time of year when NFL contenders sign players to add depth for the postseason. The New Orleans Saints are the latest to do so.

Sean Payton and the Saints signed veteran longsnapper John Denney to their practice squad Monday afternoon, per NFL insider Dov Kleiman.

The 42-year-old Denney hasn’t played football in two years, but the Saints clearly feel he’ll add experience and veteran leadership to their special teams’ department.

Denney will most likely serve as the Saints’ “emergency” longsnapper, which proves necessary in the midst of a pandemic.

The Saints notched an impressive 21-9 win over the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card round Sunday evening. It took a while for the Saints offense to get going, but when it did it was tough to beat.

New Orleans’ three-headed attack – led by Drew Brees (265 passing yards and two touchdowns), Alvin Kamara (99 rushing yards and one touchdown) and Michael Thomas (73 receiving yards and one touchdown) – was terrific. They’ll need an even bigger performance this upcoming weekend to advance to the NFC Championship.

The Saints have a date with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. The game will pair Brees and Brady – two of the best quarterbacks of this generation.

The Saints have the playmakers to outrun Brady and his offensive attack. It’ll all come down to defense. The team that forces a few turnovers will likely win the game.

New Orleans meets Tampa Bay this Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET.