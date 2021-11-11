The Saints Have Suffered Another Major Injury Blow

Few teams have been hit quite as hard by injuries this season as the New Orleans Saints. They suffered another big blow on Thursday.

Defensive end Payton Turner, the team’s first-round pick in 2021, has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder issue. Turner had missed weeks 7 and 8 with a calf injury before returning on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Houston product made three tackles in just 15 snaps against Atlanta, but managed to hurt his shoulder in the process. Now, he’ll be out for at least the next three weeks.

In five games this season, Turner has recorded 12 tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits. His best performance came in a Week 2 loss to the Carolina Panthers, when he finished with five tackles (three for loss) and the first sack of his career.

Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport and Tanoh Kpassagnon remain the Saints’ top three defensive ends. Now with Turner out, Carl Granderson should see an increased role, provided he’s able to play after missing last week’s game and being limited in practice on Thursday.

The Saints will take on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday.