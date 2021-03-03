The Saints Have Made A Decision On TE Jared Cook

With the new league year just two weeks away, the New Orleans Saints had a few important transactions to make this afternoon.

The main headline for the Saints this Wednesday involves tight end Jared Cook. After spending two years with the franchise, his contract has been officially terminated.

Cook was expected to hit the open market this offseason, so it’s not a surprise that New Orleans announced this move prior to the start of free agency. It was a surprise, however, to see the Saints move on from Josh Hill.

Over the past few years, Hill has been an integral piece to the Saints’ rushing attack. Terminating his contract will save the team $2.5 million in cap space, though.

It’s possible that Hill returns to the Saints if he doesn’t have a strong market. Cook, meanwhile, should have a few teams interested in his services.

Sean Payton had some kind words to share about Cook in the Saints’ press release.

“Jared consistently displayed the playmaking skills that attracted us to him as a free agent two years ago,” Payton said. “He made a lot of big plays for us and was a positive influence on his teammates. Jared is a consummate professional who is dedicated to his craft and we wish him the best of luck in the future.”

During his two-year stint with the franchise, Cook had 80 receptions for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.