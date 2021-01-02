The Spun

The Saints Won’t Have Any Of Their Running Backs On Sunday

Latavius Murray celebrates with teammates.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 20: Latavius Murray #28 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 20, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

With the playoffs just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints are dealing with COVID-19 issues at the worst possible time.

On Friday, the Saints announced that Alvin Kamara was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list because of a positive test. He’ll be unavailable for the team’s regular season finale and could miss the opening round of the playoffs.

Well, it appears Kamara isn’t the only player on the Saints unavailable for Week 17. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the majority of the Saints’ running back room will not be available because they’ve been labeled close contacts to Kamara.

Mike Burton, Latavius Murray, and Dwayne Washington are all out for tomorrow’s game. Most people expected Murray to shoulder the load during Kamara’s absence, but that isn’t going to happen now.

New Orleans will elevate Ty Montgomery to the active roster, so he’ll most likely be the feature back against the Carolina Panthers.

Fortunately for New Orleans, it sounds like Burton, Murray, and Washington will be ready for the opening round of the playoffs.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter said the Saints expect to have its running backs at practice this upcoming week, not including Kamara.

The timing of this situation is brutal since the Saints are gearing up for a Super Bowl run.

At this point, New Orleans needs to hope Burton, Murray, and Washington continue to test negative and can suit up for Wild Card weekend. It’s tough to envision a scenario where Sean Payton’s offense takes the field in a playoff game without any legitimate options at running back.

