The Saints Won’t Have Any Of Their Running Backs On Sunday

With the playoffs just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints are dealing with COVID-19 issues at the worst possible time.

On Friday, the Saints announced that Alvin Kamara was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list because of a positive test. He’ll be unavailable for the team’s regular season finale and could miss the opening round of the playoffs.

Well, it appears Kamara isn’t the only player on the Saints unavailable for Week 17. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the majority of the Saints’ running back room will not be available because they’ve been labeled close contacts to Kamara.

Mike Burton, Latavius Murray, and Dwayne Washington are all out for tomorrow’s game. Most people expected Murray to shoulder the load during Kamara’s absence, but that isn’t going to happen now.

New Orleans will elevate Ty Montgomery to the active roster, so he’ll most likely be the feature back against the Carolina Panthers.

The entire Saints RB room won’t be available tomorrow bc of close contact to Alvin Kamara. Latavius Murry, Burton, Washington, RB coach all out tomorrow @NFLonFOX. They are moving Ty Montgomery to RB and calling up practice squad RB — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 2, 2021

Fortunately for New Orleans, it sounds like Burton, Murray, and Washington will be ready for the opening round of the playoffs.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter said the Saints expect to have its running backs at practice this upcoming week, not including Kamara.

Alvin Kamara is the only Saints’ RB to test positive this week; all the others have been deemed high-risk, close-contacts and are expected back this week, per source. Now the Saints face a RB issue like the one the Broncos had at QB when they played New Orleans. https://t.co/lOI3UGnwMy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2021

The timing of this situation is brutal since the Saints are gearing up for a Super Bowl run.

At this point, New Orleans needs to hope Burton, Murray, and Washington continue to test negative and can suit up for Wild Card weekend. It’s tough to envision a scenario where Sean Payton’s offense takes the field in a playoff game without any legitimate options at running back.

