The Saints Won’t Have QB Jameis Winston Today

It looks like the New Orleans Saints will have only two QBs against the Kansas City Chiefs today after all. Jameis Winston is reportedly a late scratch today.

On Sunday, the Saints placed their backup QB on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As a result, he is out for today’s game against the Chiefs and will be sidelined for the final three games of the season.

Fortunately for the Saints, they will have Drew Brees back under center for the game. They had gone with Taysom Hill for the previous four games, going 3-1 in that span.

Brees missed those four games with various injuries that had initially threatened to sideline him for the rest of the season. But the Saints backups played well enough in his absence to keep them comfortably ahead in the NFC South title race.

Saints placed QB Jameis Winston on the reserve/COVID-19 list today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2020

As for Jameis Winston, it seems pretty clear that he doesn’t have a long-term future with the Saints. He is slated to become a free agent after this year, while Hill has another year on his contract.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t gotten much of a chance to audition for future jobs in the NFL unlike last year’s Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater. Winston has gotten just 47 snaps this season, and has thrown 11 passes for 75 yards.

We may very likely have seen the last of the former No. 1 overall draft pick in a Saints helmet.

Will Jameis Winston play again for the Saints, or will he leave in free agency without getting another snap?