It wouldn’t be an understatement to call the New Orleans Saints‘ current kicking situation a mess. With Wil Lutz still recovering from core muscle surgery, the front office is trying to find a temporary replacement.

Aldrick Rosas was signed to be Lutz’s replacement, but he struggled in his first four games. He made just one of his four field goal attempts, with his only successful attempt coming in Week 1.

Just two days after Rosas missed a 58-yard field goal attempt against the New York Giants, the Saints decided to release the former All-Pro kicker from their roster.

Since the Saints have a glaring hole at kicker, they have decided to bring in Cody Parkey for a workout.

Parkey, who began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, is known for the “Double Doink” in the 2018 NFC Wild Card Game. His 43-yard field goal attempt to send the Chicago Bears to the next round of the playoffs somehow nailed the left upright, bounced off the crossbar, and then hit the end zone.

Saints worked out kicker Cody Parkey today — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 5, 2021

Apparently this afternoon’s workout went pretty well for Parkey.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced that Parkey agreed to terms on a deal with the Saints.

The #Saints have agreed to terms with FA K Cody Parkey, source said. A new kicker in New Orleans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2021

Parkey last played for the Cleveland Browns, making 19-of-22 field goal attempts in 2020.

The Saints are hopeful that Parkey can hold down the fort until Lutz returns from his injury.