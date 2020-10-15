There’s Ongoing Drama Between The Saints, New Orleans’ Mayor

Things are getting ugly between New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the Saints. Moments ago, the team’s official Twitter account took a shot at the mayor over her stance on hosting fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints recently sent a request to Mayor Cantrell to allow the Superdome to operate at 25 percent capacity for home games. However, she does not believe the city is ready to have 20,000 fans inside a fixed-roof facility.

“At present, no NFL stadium in the country with a fixed-roof facility is allowing such an exception,” she wrote on Twitter. “We will continue to monitor the public health data, but cannot set an artificial timeline for how and when conditions may allow for the kind of special exemption being requested.”

It didn’t take very long for the Saints to fire back at Cantrell. The team listed 10 games this season that were played with fans inside a domed or enclosed stadium. In addition to listing those 10 games, the franchise said it hasn’t experienced any outbreaks from its “soft opening.”

“Furthermore, the Saints and Cardinals have played with a limited capacity under the roof,” the team said in a statement. “In NO instances have there been any reporting of COVID clusters or outbreaks in these situations OR any situations in stadiums with fans present.”

This strong message from the team came hours after Cantrell said “I have no problems with Saints having games in Baton Rouge. That’s a good solution for right now.”

With no end in sight for this clash between Mayor Cantrell and the Saints, there’s a legit possibility the team plays its remaining home games in Death Valley.

Next weekend the Saints will host the Panthers. As of now that game will take place in New Orleans.