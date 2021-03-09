Thomas Morstead Has A Message For New Orleans Saints Fans

While Thomas Morstead may no longer be the punter for the New Orleans Saints, there’s no hard feelings between himself and the franchise.

Morstead, who was cut last week after 12 seasons, is still a beloved figure among the New Orleans fanbase. The former fifth-round pick is wishing that his replacement, Blake Gillikin, can eventually be the same.

Morstead sent a sincere message to the Saints organization and fanbase in support of Gillikin on Tuesday.

“I sincerely hope the #Saints organization and great fans grant Blake the same patience and commitment that I was given,” he tweeted. “Blake has all the intangibles to be a special player. Good luck young buck!”

Blake has all the intangibles to be a special player. Good luck young buck! https://t.co/8vmoo4hSzD — Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) March 9, 2021

Gillikin no doubt has large shoes to fill with the Saints, but Morstead having his back like this should only help matters.

The all-time franchise leader in punts, punting yards and yards per punt is certainly a class act.