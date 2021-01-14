Thursday Injury Update For Saints QB Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill missed the Saints’ Thursday practice, meaning his availability this Sunday is in serious question.

Hill is dealing with an knee injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practice. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to play this Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round.

Hill wasn’t much of a factor in the Saints’ Wild Card round victory over the Chicago Bears last Sunday. The do-it-all player totaled four carries for 15 yards. He mostly served as a decoy, which often proves beneficial (especially in the playoffs).

If Hill can’t give it a go on Sunday, the Saints won’t have that same decoy that’s helped them over the years. That could spell trouble for the New Orleans offense going up against an emerging Tampa Bay defense.

Saints’ Taysom Hill and Latavius Murray remain out of practice Thursday, leaving their status in doubt for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Oab3DWIEyp — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) January 14, 2021

It looks like veteran quarterback Drew Brees could be the only Saints quarterback that takes the field on Sunday. There’s no doubt he’ll make the most of his opportunity.

It’s unclear when Brees will call it quits on his football career, but it’s probable Sunday’s game could be one of his last ever. It only makes sense that he’ll have to beat out Tom Brady to remain alive in the playoffs. Sunday’s divisional round winner will advance to the NFC Championship where it’ll meet the Packers/Rams.

We have yet to receive word on whether or not Taysom Hill will be available to play. His status will be something to monitor heading into the weekend.