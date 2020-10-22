Thursday Injury Update For Saints WR Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas has not seen the field for the New Orleans Saints since leaving early in Week 1. As he continues to battle through injuries, we got a new injury update for him that doesn’t bode too well for Week 7.

According to Saints reporter Nick Underhill, Thomas was not present for the early portion of practice on Thursday. He was limited in practice on Wednesday with ankle and hamstring injuries.

Thomas was reportedly ready to return to the field in their last game, but he was kept out for what was reported as a discipline issue. And then when he returned to the team, he suffered the ankle injury.

None of this means that Michael Thomas won’t play against the Carolina Panthers this weekend. But it’s not a great sign for the All-Pro wideout.

Saints WR Michael Thomas was not present during the open portion of Thursday's practice. He was limited on Wednesday due to ankle and hamstring injuries. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 22, 2020

Thomas is in the second year of a five-year, $100 million contract extension he signed in 2019. He justified the big contract in his first year, breaking the NFL record for receptions with 149 while leading the league with 1,725 receiving yards.

But the four games Thomas has missed this season has already surpassed the total number of missed games from his first four seasons with the Saints.

One has to wonder if the thousands of snaps and times tackled are finally starting to wear down the all-world wideout.

We’ll find out tomorrow if Michael Thomas is ready to take the field against Carolina this weekend.