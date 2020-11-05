Thursday Practice Update For QB Drew Brees Is Concerning

Drew Brees downplayed his shoulder injury during his media session on Wednesday night, but it appears the future Hall of Famer will be limited in practice for a second straight day.

The Saints listed Brees as a limited participant during Wednesday’s practice due to a right shoulder injury. That’s concerning because it’s his throwing shoulder, which is the same one he had surgically repaired back in 2006.

When asked about the injury on Wednesday, Brees said “I’m 41 years old. I have a lot of stuff going on. I keep ticking.”

Well, it looks like Brees’ injury is enough to limit him yet again in practice. According to ESPN reporter Mike Triplett, the Saints began practice with Brees off to the side without pads.

There’s no indication at this moment that Brees will miss Sunday’s game, but this is something to monitor over the next three days.

Although Drew Brees downplayed his shoulder injury yesterday, he was working off to the side without pads during the early portion of practice open to the media Thursday. No word yet on whether that will affect his status for Sunday night. … Alvin Kamara returned to practice. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 5, 2020

If Brees can’t go this weekend, the Saints would have an interesting decision to make at quarterback. Sean Payton could roll the dice with Taysom Hill, or he could give Jameis Winston a shot at revenge against his former team.

Before anyone starts dreaming about a revenge game for Winston, we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to find out Brees’ status for Sunday.

Brees has been incredibly durable over the course of his career in New Orleans, but he’s getting up there in age. Hopefully he’ll be ready to start this weekend.