Thursday Update For Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas is undoubtedly one of the toughest wide receivers in the NFL, but it appears he’ll miss a second-straight game for the New Orleans Saints.

Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain during the Saints’ win over the Buccaneers in Week 1. The timeline for an injury of that magnitude is usually four to six weeks, but the All-Pro wideout is hopeful he can return sooner than expected.

Nonetheless, it’s highly unlikely the Saints will have Thomas on the field this Sunday against the Packers.

On Thursday, New Orleans released an updated injury report for Week 3. For the second-straight week, Thomas hasn’t participated in practice because of his ankle injury.

It’s not all bad news for the Saints, as Marcus Davenport returned to practice. The former first-round pick hasn’t played a single snap yet this season.

Davenport (elbow), Henderickson (groin) and Saints LT Terron Armstead (groin) were all listed as limited in Thursday's practice. Thomas (ankle), DT Malcom Brown (foot) and LB Chase Hansen (hip) did not practice. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) September 24, 2020

Not having Thomas in a potential shootout with the Packers is unfortunate, especially after seeing how anemic the Saints offense was without him.

Last year, Thomas broke the record for most receptions in a single season. It’s nearly impossible to replace that type of production.

Tre’Quan Smith stepped up in Thomas’ absence with five receptions for 86 yards against the Raiders. The same cannot be said for Emmanuel Sanders, who is still struggling to find his rhythm in Sean Payton’s system.

Hopefully for the Saints, Thomas can return to action next weekend against the Lions.