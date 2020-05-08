Tom Brady, Drew Brees Set To Make History In 2020 Season Opener

The 2020 regular season will start with a handful of great matchups, which includes Tampa Bay going on the road to take on New Orleans. We’ll have the chance to see Tom Brady and Drew Brees battle head-to-head in a potential shootout.

Brady and Brees didn’t have the chance to face off many times over the course of their careers since they played in different conferences. Now that both are competing in the NFC South, the sports world will get to see this matchup twice this fall.

When the future Hall of Famers meet in September, they’ll be making NFL history. This will be the first time that two quarterbacks over the age of 40 compete in the same game.

Another fun fact for this matchup between Brady and Brees is that they account for the first and second-most passing yards in the history of the league. In total, these All-Pro quarterbacks have thrown for a combined 151,987 yards.

Though the first meeting of the 2020 season between Brady and Brees will not be considered a prime-time game, the second meeting will take place on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

New Orleans has dominated the NFC South for the last three years, but Tampa Bay looks great on paper and could turn the division into a two-team race.

It’ll be fun to see the sense of urgency for Brady and Brees as they try to finish their careers with another Super Bowl ring.