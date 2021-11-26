Tom Brady Has Hilarious Message For Drew Brees

The Spun

During halftime of Thursday night’s game, the Saints honored legendary quarterback Drew Brees. The ceremony featured a montage of Brees’ former coaches, teammates and opponents wishing him all the best on the next chapter of his life.

One of the players to make an appearance on the big screen at the Caesars Superdome was Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady, who has been close friends with Brees for over a decade, had a funny message for the future Hall of Famer.

“Thank you for retiring, Drew. Don’t ever come back,” Brady jokingly said.

The crowd at the Caesars Superdome was booing Brady since he’s considered a rival, but it was still a cool moment nonetheless.

Unlike Brady, there weren’t any jokes made by Brees on Thursday night. He did, however, show his appreciation for the city of New Orleans.

“We’ve experienced so many unbelievable moments on this field and in this city,” Brees said. “Thank you so much for loving us, thank you for embracing me and my family. We will always love you and we will always work to make you proud.”

Brees called Thursday night’s game between the Bills and Saints for NBC. We’d imagine it was painful for him to watch his former team struggle on national television.

