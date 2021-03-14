Tom Brady Reacts To Drew Brees Retiring From The NFL

Drew Brees announced his retirement on Sunday afternoon, closing the book on one of the most impressive quarterback careers ever seen in the NFL. His decision comes 15 years to the day after first signing with the New Orleans Saints, where he became one of the best players in football.

The 42-year-old will ride off into the sunset as a Super Bowl champion, which he won in 2009, in addition to earning the Super Bowl MVP. He also made 13 Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams, while etching his name in numerous record books.

The NFL flooded Brees and his family with support following his announcement, but one of the most touching messages came from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The two quarterbacks had their fair share of battles over the years, but ultimately remained friends throughout their historic careers.

“Congrats my friend on an incredible career. Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what’s next @drewbrees,” Brady tweeted on Sunday night.

Congrats my friend on an incredible career. Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what’s next @drewbrees https://t.co/2rDMn78OQD — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 14, 2021

Plenty of fans will remember the touching moment that Brady and Brees shared following their match-up in the 2020 divisional round. Both veteran quarterbacks stayed on the field well after the Bucs eliminated the Saints, speaking at length while Brady threw the ball around to Brees’ kids.

Apart from their friendship, the two quarterbacks will go down as the two best players at their position. Brady and Brees seemed to constantly swap spots on the leaderboard for most career passing yards during the 2020 season. The Saints legend ultimately claimed the No. 1 ranking, but will likely cede that when the Buccaneers veteran takes the field next year. Brees will get the win in one important category, boasting a 5-3 head-to-head record against Brady.

With their 15-year starter headed into retirement, the Saints will have some decisions to make before next fall. For now, the organization and the city of New Orleans will simply say thank Brees for his incredible playing career.