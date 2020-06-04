Tom Brady Reportedly Had ‘Serious Interest’ In The Saints

Earlier this offseason, Tom Brady’s time with the New England Patriots officially came to an end when he signed with a new team.

Brady inked a two-year contract to become the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, a new report suggests he was interested in a different team.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora noted Brady had interest in the New Orleans Saints. The team reportedly had interest in Brady as well, if longtime starting quarterback Drew Brees decided to retire.

The report came up after Brees made headlines with his recent comments on protests during the national anthem. Some wondered if the Saints would part ways with Brees before his apology this morning.

“Strange little quirk to this Drew Brees saga,” La Canfora reported on Thursday. “Had Brees retired, as he long opined about and strongly considered, I’m told Tom Brady had very serious interest in the Saints and vice versa. Brady was waiting and watching that closely. Would have been a very real possibility.”

It would have been interesting to see Brady join one of the best rosters in the NFL.

Instead, he’ll go head-to-head with the Saints twice per season. Meanwhile, Brees decided to re-up with the Saints on a two-year deal this offseason.

Brady and Brees could be the face of the NFC South for two more seasons. Fans of both teams could only hope for as much.