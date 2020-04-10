Tom Brady Sends Hilarious Message To Drew Brees

Earlier this week, Tom Brady reportedly filed two new trademarks relating to his new stomping grounds – Tampa.

Brady reportedly hopes to hopes to trademark “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady” for use in merchandise, including clothing, headwear and footwear. The new Buccaneers quarterback reportedly filed for the trademarks on April 6.

ESPN’s SportsCenter sent out a tweet announcing the two new trademark requests for Brady. Not long after, Brady interacted with the tweet and sent a special message to Drew Brees.

“I never understood why Drew wasn’t making “Drew Orleans” shirts…” Brady said on Twitter. The New Orleans Saints quarterback clearly doesn’t have the same advertising acumen as Brady.

I never understood why Drew wasn’t making Drew Orleans shirts…🤔 https://t.co/Hncywcielw — @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 10, 2020

As for Brees, he’s been in the headlines this afternoon as well.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the Saints quarterback knows what he’ll be doing post-football.

Brees has reportedly signed with NBC Sports to become a broadcaster for the network. The quarterback allegedly chose NBC over ESPN after the Worldwide Leader failed to make a significant counter-offer.

He’s expected to take over for Cris Collinsworth when the veteran color analyst steps to the side.

Brees and Mike Tirico appear to be the broadcasting team of the future for NBC.