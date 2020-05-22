On Thursday afternoon, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke with NFL Network host Kay Adams.

During the interview, the two discussed a series of topics, but the most noteworthy came when Tom Brady’s name popped up. The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks has Payton’s attention.

New Orleans and Tampa Bay open the 2020 season with a division-rivalry game. Even though the game is months away, Brady and Payton are already talking trash to each other.

Payton said he told Brady he wants to “quiet the canons,” which the Buccaneers fire after a touchdown. Brady fired back, noting that the Saints are the favorites in the contest.

Here’s what Payton had to say about his trash talk with Brady, via Nola.com:

“Yeah, Tampa Week 1, though. We want to quiet the canons. That’s what I text Tom. I said ‘Hashtag keep the canons quiet.’ We’ve known each other for years…He says ‘You guys are the favorites. We’re the underdogs.’ Blah blah blah.”

No one loves an underdog role more than Brady, even though he hasn’t had many opportunities to be the underdog during his NFL career.

The Saints and Buccaneers are expected to compete for the NFC South title this season.

Future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Drew Brees and Tom Brady will be fun to watch in potentially their final seasons – well, at least for Brees.