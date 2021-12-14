Video: Trailer Released For Kevin James’ Sean Payton Movie

On Tuesday afternoon, Netflix shared its first trailer for Home Team, a comedy where Kevin James plays New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The story revolves around Payton’s suspension from the NFL. Since he had to miss the entire 2012 season, Payton helped coach his son’s youth football team.

James was so inspired by this story that he wanted to join the project before reading the script.

“I knew instantly I wanted to be a part of Home Team,” James told PEOPLE. “I didn’t even need to read the script. I was of course familiar with Sean Payton and his story, but I didn’t know he had gone home to coach his son’s team.”

Here’s the first look at Home Team:

Kevin James and Taylor Lautner partner up for HOME TEAM, based on the true story of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. Taking the field January 28. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/c5AKM413OC — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 14, 2021

Earlier this year, Payton shared his thoughts on this real life story becoming a movie.

“Look, it’s inspired by a true story,” Payton said, via NOLA.com. “I’ve read the script and gotten to know Adam Sandler and the Happy Madison production team, and I know that he and Kevin James do a great job on everything they tackle. So, it’s in their hands now, but it’s a unique and entertaining storyline, and we just have to wait for the results. But, admittedly, it’s kind of fun.”

It’ll be interesting to see the comedic twist on this story.

Netflix will release Home Team on Jan. 28.