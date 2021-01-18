Travis Kelce Reveals What Browns Said After Patrick Mahomes Hit

Travis Kelce isn’t happy with what some Cleveland Browns players were allegedly saying after the hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes was forced to miss the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Browns. The superstar quarterback appeared to be woozy after a third down rushing attempt. Mahomes went into concussion protocol and was ruled out.

According to Kelce, some Browns players had words following the hit on Mahomes.

“That’s what we do. That’s what we do,” some Browns players said, according to Kelce.

It’s unclear if Mahomes will be able to return in time for the AFC Championship Game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid issued a promising update following the 22-17 win.

“(Mahomes) got hit in the back of the head. He’s doing great right now. So that’s a positive. He passed all of the deals he had to pass,” the Chiefs head coach said following the win.

The Chiefs were able to hold onto a lead with Chad Henne at quarterback in the fourth quarter. Of course, beating the Buffalo Bills without Patrick Mahomes would be a much tougher task.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Mahomes and his injury status.