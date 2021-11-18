Trevor Siemian Identifies 1 Major Focal Point For Saints

Trevor Siemian isn’t the reason why the Saints have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. That being said, he believes the Saints’ offense needs to improve in order to stop this recent skid.

During this Wednesday’s press conference, Siemian emphasized how important it is for the Saints to avoid slow starts on offense.

“Yeah, I think we always look at why aren’t you winning? And for me, it’s we’ve got to play better early,” Siemian said, via ProFootballTalk. “Yeah, I think it’s, when everybody recognizes we’ve got to have some urgency and we’ve probably got to throw it a little more you don’t really want to become one dimensional if you don’t have to, but we can play with anybody. We’ve just got to put it together early in football games I think.”

Trevor Siemian: We've got to put it together earlier in games. https://t.co/Wfn5zW7gtI — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 18, 2021

In Week 9, the Saints trailed 24-6 against the Falcons. They made a furious comeback in the fourth quarter, but they still ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

The following week, the Saints trailed 20-6 to the Titans. For the second week in a row, they came up short in the final minute.

Siemian has shown that he can manage the Saints’ offense, completing 57.7 percent of his passes for 706 yards and five touchdowns. However, the offense has really struggled in the first half of games under Siemian.

On Sunday, the Saints will take on the Eagles in what should be labeled a must-win game. If Siemian wants to lead his team to a victory this weekend, he’ll need to avoid yet another slow start.