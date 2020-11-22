Troy Aikman Reacts To The Saints’ Quarterback Decision

Former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned FOX NFL analyst Troy Aikman has shared his thoughts on the New Orleans Saints’ quarterback decision.

The Saints will be without Drew Brees for several weeks. The star quarterback has multiple rib fractures and has been placed on the IR. Brees is eligible to return in three weeks, but he could be out longer than that.

In the meantime, New Orleans will have Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston at quarterback. The Saints are expected to start Hill under center on Sunday. This comes after Winston filled in for Brees under center last weekend.

Aikman said this week that he’s not surprised by the move.

“Yeah, I’m not surprised by that,” Aikman said on The Rich Eisen Show. “Because when we talked to Sean early in the season, they did sign Taysom to a pretty good contract coming into this year. And Taysom wants to play quarterback.”

Hill signed a big contract extension this offseason. Aikman said that he only did that so he could eventually take over for Brees.

“And the idea was, they were paying him this money in the event something happens to Drew, he can take over. And when Drew retires. What Sean had said to us was, that if Drew Brees went down in-game like he did last week, then Jameis Winston would be the guy who would come in off the bench, because they game-planned for Taysom Hill to be the ‘Swiss Army knife’ and do all his different things.

“But then going forward if Brees was going to miss games, multiple games, then Taysom would be the guy because then they would game plan with him as the quarterback,” Aikman said.

New Orleans and Hill are scheduled to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.