Troy Aikman Ranks NFL’s Best Team Following Week 1

With the first week of the 2021 season in the books, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman has revealed his post-Week 1 “Aikman Rankings.”

After dismantling the Green Bay Packers in their season opener, the New Orleans Saints have claimed the No. 1 spot in the “Aikman Rankings.” They had a combined score of 231.0, which was 36.5 points higher than the second-ranked team.

Aikman was in Jacksonville for the Packers-Saints game last Sunday, so he was able to get a really good look at Sean Payton’s squad. Not only did the Saints put on a show offensively with Jameis Winston under center, the defense legitimately shut down Aaron Rodgers and his supporting cast.

Surprisingly, the Philadelphia Eagles came in at No. 2 for Aikman’s efficiency ratings. Jalen Hurts had a flawless performance against the Atlanta Falcons, completing 27-of-35 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

Rounding out the top five are the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

The full “Aikman Rankings” for Week 1 can be seen here:

Aikman Efficiency Ratings after Week 1 https://t.co/Kj6fqbSKOW — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 16, 2021

Next week’s “Aikman Rankings” should look drastically different, as it’s going to be tough for the Cardinals, Eagles and Saints to replicate the performances they had in Week 1.

The Broncos, however, might be able to have another strong outing this weekend. They’re going up against a Jaguars team that was just blown out by the Texans.

Do you agree with the current rankings from Troy Aikman?