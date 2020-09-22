TV Ratings Are In For Monday’s Raiders-Saints Game

On Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders hosted the New Orleans Saints in the team’s first ever game in Las Vegas.

It turned out to be a pretty good night for Jon Gruden and company. The Raiders entered the contest as underdogs, but turned in an incredible performance while the Saints struggled.

The end result was a 34-24 win for the Raiders in the first game at Allegiant Stadium. Fans from all over the country tuned in, making Monday night’s game one of the most-watched in recent memory.

ESPN announced a 31-percent jump over last year’s contest.

“ESPN’s Monday Night Football MegaCast featuring the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders (September 21, 8 p.m. ET) delivered an average audience of 15,590,000 viewers, a 31% year-over-year viewership increase,” ESPN announced.

ESPN also announced it was the best rating the network received since last year’s contest between the the Seahawks and 49ers from 2019.

“The viewership for Las Vegas’ inaugural NFL game, which includes the audiences across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, is MNF’s best in eight games, dating back to November 2019 (Seattle at San Francisco) and the franchise’s second best in 24 games (November 2018, Kansas City at LA Rams),” the network announced.

Next week’s matchup should have plenty of people watching from home. The Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Baltimore Ravens in what should be the game of the weekend.